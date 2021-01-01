SPECIAL REPORT

2. Even more growth in buy now pay later

Over the last few years, millions of consumers have taken advantage of the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financing model for eCommerce. There’s also been some consolidation in the space. For those not in the know, there are five big players in the space: Afterpay (acquired by Block), Affirm, Klarna, Zip and PayPal, and they are now poised for an explosive 2022.