SPECIAL REPORT
The Top eCommerce Trends in 2022
With 2022 underway, there’s a potential end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the past 2 years have fundamentally changed the eCommerce and retail landscape, and there’s no going back to the way things were. Here are our top trends to watch in eCommerce and retail for 2022.
1. Arming the rebels
The exploding creator economy has influenced (pun intended) every corner of the Internet, and eCommerce is no different. A bevy of platforms, including some unexpected names, are lining up to arm the rebels in 2022 to grow the creator economy even further.
2. Even more growth in buy now pay later
Over the last few years, millions of consumers have taken advantage of the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financing model for eCommerce. There’s also been some consolidation in the space. For those not in the know, there are five big players in the space: Afterpay (acquired by Block), Affirm, Klarna, Zip and PayPal, and they are now poised for an explosive 2022.
3. Sustainability & supply chain focus
You can’t throw a rock without hearing someone talk about the ongoing global supply chain crisis. The causes are numerous, and in the US the government has made it a top priority to resolve.
4. Cryptocurrency continues to make inroads in eCommerce
Do brands and major corporations have their eye on cryptocurrency as a path for growth? Despite volatility in the markets, all signs point to yes for 2022. Some signs that can help you spot the trends...
5. Brands innovate with NFT offerings
Heard of NFTs? Non-fungible tokens have been all the rage for the past year, and the hype is starting to leak out into mainstream brands. Adidas, Nike and other household names now sell NFTs of their sneakers, and Adidas also has a collaboration with NFT blue chip Bored Ape Yacht Club. Nike outright acquired metaverse sneaker producer RTFKT.
Download the Full Report
